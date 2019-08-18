Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s Largest Position

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 676,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,345 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 19.5% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $182,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

VOO traded up $3.83 on Friday, reaching $265.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,219. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $214.83 and a 12-month high of $277.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

