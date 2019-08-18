Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.13. The stock had a trading volume of 408,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,295. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $129.51 and a 1-year high of $171.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

