Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.13. 408,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,295. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $129.51 and a 1 year high of $171.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.88 and a 200 day moving average of $162.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

