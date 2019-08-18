Usca Ria LLC Takes $2.78 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $65.09. 3,793,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,769,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day moving average of $74.26. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $58.47 and a 52-week high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CSX to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.13.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

