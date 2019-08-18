Usca Ria LLC Sells 2,439 Shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BB&T by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,338,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,761,026,000 after buying an additional 5,759,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of BB&T by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,737,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,982,000 after buying an additional 2,150,335 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BB&T by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,155,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,274,000 after buying an additional 595,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BB&T by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,220,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,655,000 after buying an additional 590,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BB&T by 974.4% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 587,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,842,000 after buying an additional 532,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,116,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $120,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

NYSE:BBT traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,019,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.25. BB&T Co. has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. BB&T’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

