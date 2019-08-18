Usca Ria LLC Purchases 5,202 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Corning by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 32,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Corning by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Corning by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,207,526.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,254,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,119. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

