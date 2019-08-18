Usca Ria LLC Purchases 39,326 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 83.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,326 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy makes up approximately 1.9% of Usca Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 368,643.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,576,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,841 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 94.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,559,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,788 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 189.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,536,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,866 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 152.4% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 610,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,279,000 after acquiring an additional 368,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,180,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,461,000 after acquiring an additional 344,769 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $641,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ES traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.64. 1,401,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,595. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.23.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.