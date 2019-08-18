Usca Ria LLC Invests $3.18 Million in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 91,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,538. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $54.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

