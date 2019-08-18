Usca Ria LLC Invests $1.19 Million in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 80,150 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,348,914 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $56,228,000 after purchasing an additional 426,289 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 target price on FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

In related news, President Travis M. Reese sold 15,616 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $229,399.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 885,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,005,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FireEye stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.28. 5,169,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,732,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. FireEye Inc has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $20.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.87.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.45 million. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

