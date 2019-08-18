Usca Ria LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.8% of Usca Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 14,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,378.93.

In related news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total transaction of $66,040.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,887.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp bought 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,123 shares of company stock worth $2,553,758. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $10.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,177.60. 1,313,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,192. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,158.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,154.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,289.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

