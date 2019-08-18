Usca Ria LLC Buys Shares of 19,249 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,249 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.78. 5,496,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,945,686. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $64.03 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $1,987,661.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at $9,004,256.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $33,988,682.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295,745 shares in the company, valued at $22,334,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 885,102 shares of company stock worth $71,110,429 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

