Usca Ria LLC Buys 1,741 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,510,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,415,000 after purchasing an additional 601,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APO. JMP Securities raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $83,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,261. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. Apollo Global Management LLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $523.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -952.38%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.