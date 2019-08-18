Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Uniti Group.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Uniti Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Uniti Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Uniti Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Uniti Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNIT stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $8.52. 1,344,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,828. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Uniti Group has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $21.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

