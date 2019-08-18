United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.90.

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $3.42 on Tuesday, hitting $107.99. 1,530,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,556. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $94.28 and a 52 week high of $173.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.06. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.65.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.26. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.97% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,983.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 78,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $9,749,860.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 223,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,896,565.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Red Cedar Management LP increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 29.0% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $715,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

