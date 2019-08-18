United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.90.
URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $3.42 on Tuesday, hitting $107.99. 1,530,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,556. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $94.28 and a 52 week high of $173.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.06. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.65.
In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,983.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 78,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $9,749,860.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 223,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,896,565.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Red Cedar Management LP increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 29.0% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $715,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
