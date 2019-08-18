United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Up to $2.00

Shares of United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.93, but opened at $2.00. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 2,211,241 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UMC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.78.

The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.0936 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 175.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 38.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 201.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the period. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

