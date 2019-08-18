Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Shares Purchased by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.04% of Twin Disc worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWIN. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Twin Disc by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 367,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 76,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Twin Disc by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 654,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 51,146 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Twin Disc by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Twin Disc by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 651,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 36,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Twin Disc by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 185,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31,057 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TWIN traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $9.85. 73,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,258. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $26.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $130.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.00.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.20). Twin Disc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price target on Twin Disc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Twin Disc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

