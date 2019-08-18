TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 126.7% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.78. 194,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,313. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.37 and a 200 day moving average of $181.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $192.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

