TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in Pfizer by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 6,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Milestone Group Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 15,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Pfizer by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,136,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,143,000 after buying an additional 619,506 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Pfizer by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 354,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after buying an additional 39,781 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 28,267,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,506,988. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.69. The company has a market cap of $190.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

