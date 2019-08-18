Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TCAP. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Tp Icap to an add rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Tp Icap alerts:

Tp Icap stock opened at GBX 289.10 ($3.78) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 50.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 303.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 295.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Tp Icap has a 12 month low of GBX 265.40 ($3.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 327.40 ($4.28).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Tp Icap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.98%.

In related news, insider David Shalders bought 14,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £39,814.69 ($52,024.94).

About Tp Icap

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tp Icap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tp Icap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.