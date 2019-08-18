Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tower International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.83. Tower International reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower International will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tower International.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOWR. ValuEngine upgraded Tower International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tower International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tower International by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Tower International by 334.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tower International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tower International by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tower International by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,623 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TOWR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.86. The stock had a trading volume of 385,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,047. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.13. Tower International has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.40.

About Tower International

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Brazil. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

