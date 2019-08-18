TOKYO Market Capitalization Achieves $56,619.00 (TOKC)

TOKYO (CURRENCY:TOKC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. One TOKYO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. TOKYO has a market cap of $56,619.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of TOKYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TOKYO has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007703 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006996 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001033 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000575 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00074494 BTC.

About TOKYO

TOKYO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. TOKYO’s total supply is 381,893,977 coins and its circulating supply is 272,697,251 coins. TOKYO’s official website is tokyocoin.xyz/info . TOKYO’s official Twitter account is @TOKYOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

TOKYO Coin Trading

TOKYO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

