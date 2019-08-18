TokenPay Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $111,208.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00003931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC and BiteBTC. TokenPay has a market cap of $6.65 million and approximately $111,208.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00028260 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002308 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00148843 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,449.61 or 1.00339761 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000602 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00037988 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000422 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,381,815 coins and its circulating supply is 16,236,116 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Sistemkoin, BiteBTC, TOPBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

