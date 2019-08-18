Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Takes $131,000 Position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the second quarter worth $54,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NESR. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Shares of NESR opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.36. National Energy Services Reunited Corp has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.87 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

National Energy Services Reunited Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

