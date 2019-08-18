TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Lowered by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,107 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 40.1% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,310 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $170,184,000 after buying an additional 56,551 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 19.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $465,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. MKM Partners boosted their target price on TJX Companies to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $63.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

TJX traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,998,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.74. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $57.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $75,998.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,657.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.