Titan Coin (TTN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Novaexchange and Escodex. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $460,022.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin is a coin. It launched on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 895,400,898 coins and its circulating supply is 850,395,828 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co . Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

