TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,620 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 5.85% of Willdan Group worth $24,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Willdan Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Willdan Group by 67,433.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

In other news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $55,020.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $280,694.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 211,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,822,151.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,259 shares of company stock worth $1,618,600. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 48,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,308. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Willdan Group had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.13 million. Analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.