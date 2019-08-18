TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Takes $6.77 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,590 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 45.3% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 218 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 63.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

Shares of CRM traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.89. 5,311,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,753,591. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $113.60 and a 1-year high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.41 and a 200-day moving average of $156.53. The stock has a market cap of $110.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $794,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.31, for a total transaction of $2,402,281.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,498 shares of company stock valued at $49,033,859. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

