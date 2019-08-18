TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 482,895 Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 482,895 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 2.43% of CIRCOR International worth $22,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.91. 149,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $48.70. The company has a market cap of $692.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.76.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $269.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. CIRCOR International’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CIR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on CIRCOR International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Sidoti upgraded CIRCOR International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

