TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 154,300 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $14,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTFC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Wintrust Financial stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.70. 519,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,716. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $92.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $364.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.40 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 17.06%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.92 per share, with a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,392 shares in the company, valued at $293,912.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.