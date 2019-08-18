TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Invests $19.22 Million in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 233,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,222,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Lincoln Electric as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,362,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,217,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,190,000 after buying an additional 55,850 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,020,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,597,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,537,000 after buying an additional 39,548 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 547,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,923,000 after buying an additional 29,917 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

LECO stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.32. 145,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.28 and a 1 year high of $97.93.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $777.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.03 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

LECO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.56.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.