TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289,000 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,549,000 after buying an additional 539,050 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,581,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,328,000 after buying an additional 410,280 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,708,000 after buying an additional 251,761 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,792,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,410,000 after buying an additional 202,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 278,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after buying an additional 184,859 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACW traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,691. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $311.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

PACW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

