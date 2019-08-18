TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 129,500 iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,867,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of iRobot at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iRobot by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 34,803 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Dougherty & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Sidoti set a $83.00 price target on shares of iRobot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $95.00 price target on shares of iRobot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.36.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,086.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,034,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 11,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,105.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,268 in the last ninety days. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.22. 525,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.88. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $132.88.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.96 million. iRobot had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

