Ties.DB Hits Market Capitalization of $263,568.00 (TIE)

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. Ties.DB has a total market cap of $263,568.00 and $754.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ties.DB has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ties.DB token can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00268457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.24 or 0.01327143 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00024114 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00096223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Ties.DB Token Profile

Ties.DB’s launch date was August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork . The official website for Ties.DB is ties.network

Ties.DB Token Trading

Ties.DB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ties.DB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ties.DB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

