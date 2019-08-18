Theta Token (THETA) Price Reaches $0.0461 on Exchanges

Theta Token (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Theta Token has a market capitalization of $32.55 million and $2.21 million worth of Theta Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Token token can now be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bithumb, Binance and Coineal. During the last week, Theta Token has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $520.81 or 0.05009844 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00047367 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Theta Token Token Profile

Theta Token (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Theta Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,502,689 tokens. The Reddit community for Theta Token is /r/thetatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Token is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Token’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Theta Token Token Trading

Theta Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Huobi, IDEX, Hotbit, OKEx, Fatbtc, Bithumb, WazirX, Upbit, DDEX, Coineal and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

