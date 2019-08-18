TheStreet Lowers Cabot (NYSE:CBT) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CBT. Northcoast Research set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cabot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.80.

Shares of CBT opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.63. Cabot has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $67.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Cabot had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cabot will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 238.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 409.2% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

