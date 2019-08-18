Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Stake Lifted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,763,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,050,000 after purchasing an additional 75,596 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,348,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,364,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.5% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,165,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,320,000 after purchasing an additional 678,967 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,005,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,967,000 after purchasing an additional 458,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,571,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,998,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sol J. Barer bought 111,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $996,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,159.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 16,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $183,519.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,105.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEVA. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Cowen set a $9.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.41. 17,775,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,667,636. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

