Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ODC traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043. The firm has a market cap of $235.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $42.14.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ODC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

In related news, Director Paul Hindsley bought 2,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $84,448.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,396.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

