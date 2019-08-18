Teton Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the quarter. John Bean Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $9,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $34,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,117.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.48, for a total transaction of $183,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBT traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.82. 105,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $66.28 and a 52 week high of $127.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.04 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 33.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

