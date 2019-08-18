Teton Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Cardlytics worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 6.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.98. 245,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. Cardlytics Inc has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $34.64.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 66.01% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $43.00 price objective on Cardlytics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair started coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Bryce Youngren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $2,304,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Weisman sold 33,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $1,050,058.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 814,894 shares of company stock valued at $23,336,228. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

