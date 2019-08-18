Teton Advisors Inc. Buys 2,501 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,960 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.81% of Southern First Bancshares worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 609.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 355.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,270 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $45,732.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,014.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President F Justin Strickland sold 6,250 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $250,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 55,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,182.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,120 shares of company stock valued at $361,074. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SFST traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,006. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.94.

SFST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.