Teton Advisors Inc. Buys 12,015 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,155,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,015 shares during the quarter. Ferro makes up about 1.8% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 1.41% of Ferro worth $18,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOE. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ferro by 1.7% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ferro by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ferro by 7.0% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ferro by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferro in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferro alerts:

In other Ferro news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $371,479.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $151,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ferro to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Ferro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

NYSE FOE traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 639,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,871. Ferro Co. has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $883.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Ferro had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.