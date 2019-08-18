Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Shares of TDC stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.28. The company had a trading volume of 604,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,960. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average is $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.17 million. Teradata had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.