Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.86 Million

Analysts expect Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) to post sales of $14.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.20 million and the highest is $26.49 million. Tellurian posted sales of $800,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,757.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year sales of $48.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.40 million to $85.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $197.99 million, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $309.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 48.80% and a negative net margin of 1,074.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 555.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TELL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of TELL traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.35. 2,448,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,824. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.76. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Tellurian by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in Tellurian by 4.5% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 104,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Tellurian by 599.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

