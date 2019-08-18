Telecom Italia SpA (NYSE:TI) Receives $1.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Telecom Italia SpA (NYSE:TI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.25.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Saturday, July 13th.
NYSE TI remained flat at $$5.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Telecom Italia Company Profile
Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, South America, and the Mediterranean Basin. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.
