Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Trading Up 6.1%

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.21 and last traded at $60.43, approximately 2,038,540 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,374,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.94.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Bank of America started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Teladoc Health to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day moving average is $62.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at $278,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 13,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $976,325.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,957.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,763 shares of company stock valued at $8,757,848. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 719 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Further Reading: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.