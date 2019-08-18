TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Trading 10.2% Higher

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)’s stock price traded up 10.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.00, 4,426,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 2,375,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $20.00 price target on shares of TEGNA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Get TEGNA alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 15.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,402,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,110,000 after buying an additional 237,537 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 280,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.