Tdam USA Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Tdam USA Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.5% of Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $2,720,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $619,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,392 shares of company stock valued at $32,382,367 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.15.

PG traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,069,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,023,111. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $293.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $78.49 and a twelve month high of $121.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

