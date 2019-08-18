TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,440 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $14,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,857,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,633,000 after buying an additional 969,985 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 23.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,678,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,356,000 after buying an additional 1,662,505 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,067,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,619,000 after buying an additional 244,544 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 19.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,680,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,138,000 after buying an additional 916,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,903,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,470,000 after buying an additional 186,461 shares during the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,950. Novartis AG has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $203.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.24 and a 200 day moving average of $88.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVS. Liberum Capital raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

