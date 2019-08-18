TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $14,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,666,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,766,000 after acquiring an additional 826,449 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 788.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,783,000 after acquiring an additional 775,458 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 505.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 768,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,642,000 after acquiring an additional 641,904 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,624,000 after acquiring an additional 233,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 383,486.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,223,000 after acquiring an additional 218,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,133.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,231,523.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Barry bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $453,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,177,065 shares in the company, valued at $389,190,462.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,252 shares of company stock worth $2,612,634 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.95. 1,223,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,484. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.21 and a fifty-two week high of $165.87. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.11.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($2.66). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 165.52% and a negative return on equity of 55.37%. The business had revenue of $94.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.67) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright set a $267.00 price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $188.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.29.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

