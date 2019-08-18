TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 40.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 404,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $14,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in BRP by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,604,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,968 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in BRP by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 877,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,346,000 after purchasing an additional 397,395 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in BRP by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 472,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 141,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in BRP by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 421,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 64,623 shares in the last quarter. 30.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.06 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

DOOO stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.43. 6,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,715. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 12.66. BRP Inc has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.15.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $999.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.22 million. BRP had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 80.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRP Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

